Drugs valued at €240,000 seized in Ringsend

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized €240,000 worth of drugs in Dublin’s Ringsend following the search of a premises on Wednesday evening by the South Central Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by local gardaí.

A large quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine was involved, as well as an amount of cannabis herb, with a combined value of approximately €240,000. Also seized was drug paraphernalia, including a digital weighing scales, tick list and cash. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The arrested man is currently being detained in Kevin St Garda station in the city, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

The Garda search was part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. Its focus is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs