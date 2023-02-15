Eight arrested following €2.8 million cocaine raid in Dublin

The drugs seized during the raid at a premises on the Long Mile Road, Dublin, on Tuesday, February 14th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Eight people have been arrested following the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €2.8 million, during a raid on a business premises in Dublin being used to mix drugs.

During the search, an estimate 40kg of cocaine were discovered, as well as 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and €78,000 in cash.

At the business premises in the Long Mile Road area, believe to be used by an organised crime group as a cocaine mixing factory, gardaí also found a hydraulic drugs press, money counter, mixing agent and other paraphernalia used to mix and prepare drugs.

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Tuesday morning.

Seven men and one woman were arrested in connection with drug trafficking following the searches, who range in ages from their late 20s to early 50s, a Garda spokesman said.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation and followed gardaí intercepting two vehicles on Tuesday morning in Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown.

The eight people were detained across several Garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996

Commenting on the seizure, the Assistant Commissioner responsible for Organised and Serious Crime Justin Kelly said the operation “has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities”.