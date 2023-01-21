Seven animals seized after video of donkey being dragged by car circulates

The video footage was highlighted on social media by My Lovely Horse Rescue, a charity that rehabilitates, retrains and rehomes rescued animals. Photograph: iStock

Seven animals were seized overnight by gardaí with the help of two charities due to abuse concerns after a video emerged on social media of a donkey being pulled by a car along a road with a rope around its neck.

Gardaí in the Laois/Offaly division along with the help of the charities Hungry Horse Outside and My Lovely Horse Rescue visited a premises in the Edenderry area of Co Offaly. The majority of the animals taken into care were donkeys.

The matter is under investigation by Edenderry-based Gardai.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is aware of footage in circulation involving an animal in Edenderry, Co Offaly. While we do not comment on its contents, gardaí are currently investigating an incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

READ MORE

“The animal has been checked over by gardaí and is being recovered with their assistance. An Garda Síochána take all matters of animal welfare and the criminality linked to it very seriously.”

The garda investigation follows footage broadcast on social media of a donkey tied to a car with a rope around its. In the video, the animal is dragged by its feet along a roadside close to Edenderry on Friday afternoon.

The My Lovely Horse Rescue charity shared the footage on Twitter.

Gardaí continued: “We ask that any incident is reported to a local Garda station where a complaint will be logged and fully investigated.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses to make themselves known by contacting Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600.

“If you have concerns about the safety of a person or animal contact emergency number 999 or 112.”