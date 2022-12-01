Gardaí investigating if two deaths in Co Monaghan linked

The house has been sealed off for examination by gardaí as a crime scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been informed. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have open investigations into two deaths, which are possibly linked, in Co Monaghan.

The body of one man was discovered in a house close to Castleblayney, while a second person was killed in a road crash close by.

Garda sources told The Irish Times separate inquiries had been opened into the two deaths. They added although the cases may be linked in time, that was not yet confirmed.

The man found dead in the property on Thursday morning had sustained what appear to be significant injuries. Although his death was being treated as “unexplained”, it was expected that inquiry would be upgraded to a homicide investigation.

READ MORE

The man’s body was found in the house in Knockreagh, Lower Broomfield, after gardaí were called there at about 6.30am.

The house has been sealed off for examination by gardaí as a crime scene, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been informed.

In the same area of Co Monaghan a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a car at Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53, which is the Castleblayney-to-Dundalk road.

The crash occurred at about 7am, about 3km from the house where the other body was found.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, and the dead man’s remains were still at the crash site on Thursday morning. Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating his death, with road closures in place to allow for a technical examination.

The Irish Times understands there is a link between the man found dead in the house and the second man killed on the N53. Gardaí are trying to determine if the two deaths are connected.

More to follow.