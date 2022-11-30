Cocaine worth €38,000 seized as part of cross-Border operation

Gardaí from the Carrickmacross District and the Armed Support Unit in Cavan conducted a search.

About €38,000 worth of a substance gardaí believe is cocaine as well as small quantities of alprazolam tablets and cannabis has been seized in Co Louth.

Gardaí conducted a number of operations along border counties on Thursday with the aim of tackling cross-border crime and disrupting criminal activity using the Border corridor.

The high-visibility operation took place as part of the force’s joint agency task force on both sides of the Border and involved close co-operation between the Garda and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Gardaí attached to the North Western Region Roads Policing Unit, Armed Support Unit and Detective Branch conducted checkpoints and patrols along the Border areas.

As part of the operation, gardaí from the Carrickmacross District and the Armed Support Unit in Cavan conducted a search alongside Revenue Officers at a premises in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

A 40-foot trailer suspected of being involved in fuel laundering, as well as oil laundering apparatus, was seized. A lorry and tanker which contained suspected waste from fuel laundering was also seized.

In Louth, the Dundalk Drugs Unit searched three addresses in the Carlingford area. During the course of these searches, approximately €38,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized, as well as small quantities of alprazolam tablets and cannabis.