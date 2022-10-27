Illegal cigarettes valued at €2.3m seized at Dublin Port

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.8 million. Photograph: Revenue

Illegal cigarettes with an estimated retail value of more than €2.3 million have been seized at Dublin Port.

The Revenue Commissioners said, as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of a detector dog, its officers at Dublin Port seized almost 3 million cigarettes that had been concealed in metal frames in a consignment arriving from Poland.

The contraband cigarettes, branded “Marlboro”, represented a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €1.8 million, Revenue said.

It said investigations were ongoing and it appealed to anyone with information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.