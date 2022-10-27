Crime & Law

Illegal cigarettes valued at €2.3m seized at Dublin Port

Officials, helped by detector dog, found almost 3m cigarettes concealed in a consignment from Poland

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.8 million. Photograph: Revenue

Thu Oct 27 2022 - 12:07

Illegal cigarettes with an estimated retail value of more than €2.3 million have been seized at Dublin Port.

The Revenue Commissioners said, as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of a detector dog, its officers at Dublin Port seized almost 3 million cigarettes that had been concealed in metal frames in a consignment arriving from Poland.

The contraband cigarettes, branded “Marlboro”, represented a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €1.8 million, Revenue said.

It said investigations were ongoing and it appealed to anyone with information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Revenue Commissioners
LATEST STORIES