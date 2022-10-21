Revenue officers seize €367,000 at Dublin Port

Over €367,000 in cash and a small amount of sterling has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

Officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Tresa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Friday following the seizure on Wednesday of the €367,000 and £1,200 in sterling.

The cash was discovered as a result of “routine profiling” and “with the assistance of detector dog Robbie”, Revenue said in a statement. The cash was concealed in a truck that was stopped and searched by Revenue officers before departing Dublin Port for the United Kingdom.

It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his 50s from Northern Ireland was taken by An Garda Síochána to Store Street Garda station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.