Cigarettes and tobacco worth €5.5m seized at Dublin Port

Cigarettes and tobacco worth an estimated €5.5 million were seized by Revenue at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

Officers seized 4.5 million cigarettes and more than three tonnes of tobacco during routine operations, and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner.

The cigarettes and tobacco had arrived from the Netherlands and were destined for an address in Co Meath.

The illegal cigarettes, branded “Kingdom”, and tobacco branded “The Turner” have an estimated retail value of €5.5 million, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €4.3 million, Revenue said in a statement.

The cigarettes and tobacco seized at Dublin Port. Photograph: Revenue

The cigarettes and tobacco were concealed in more than 30 pallets manifested as “groupage”.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.