Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Temple Bar

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident to contact them.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Dublin on Friday evening during which a man in his 40s was injured.

The incident occurred in Temple Bar, Dublin, on Friday 19th August at approximately 9:50pm.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower. It is believed the incident began in a fast food outlet before moving to the Fownes Street area.

A man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital. His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.