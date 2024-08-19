Firefighters, prison officers and military personnel can work for longer under new legislation

Fire fighters, prison officers and Defence Forces personnel can work for longer in future under legislation coming into effect on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fire fighters, prison officers and Defence Forces personnel can work for longer if they wish to, under legislation coming into effect on Monday.

The Government will soon introduce measures to raise the age limit at which gardaí must leave the force.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe is to formally commence provisions of the Courts, Civil Law, Criminal Law and Superannuation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2024 to facilitate an increase in the mandatory retirement age for firefighters, prison officers and members of the permanent Defence Forces to 62, for those who choose to avail of it.

His department said provisions to facilitate a similar arrangement for gardaí “will follow shortly, and in the meantime existing retention arrangements in An Garda Síochána will continue to apply, ensuring that those who may reach retirement age in the interim period will be able to benefit from these changes once they are commenced”.

The Department said article 11 of the Act implemented changes previously agreed by the Cabinet to facilitate an increase in the mandatory retirement age for uniformed public servants to 62, within the context of the Government’s policy that allowed such groups to accrue pensions at a faster rate than other public service staff. Under this framework, fast-accrual pension terms will be facilitated until age 60.

“If an individual remains in employment beyond that age, their pension accrual reverts to a standard basis from that point until their retirement,” it added.

Mr Donohoe said: “The changes proposed by the respective line Ministers, which have been facilitated by my department, will allow members of the uniformed public services, who perform such a vital role in our communities, to remain in service for longer if they choose to do so. Furthermore, it will assist in retaining valuable expertise.

“With people living longer and healthier lives, it is timely and appropriate to introduce these measures and to give people the opportunity to work longer if they so choose. I fully support this increase in the mandatory retirement age within our uniformed public services and look forward to seeing the difference it makes to people’s lives.”