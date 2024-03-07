Compensation set for workers whose remote working requests are not reasonably considered

Workers whose requests for flexible or remote working are not reasonably considered by their employers will be entitled to up to 20 weeks’ pay under a code of practice published by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Thursday.

The code, drawn up on foot of a request last year by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, does not grant any actual entitlement to work remotely but sets out a wide range of factors that must be taken into consideration when such a request is made.

The company is entitled to take into account its own operations and priorities but must consider the applicant’s circumstances too.

An employer is also entitled to refuse such requests as long as the process is reasonable and has been conducted in accordance with the principles set out in the code.

The WRC and Labour Court will have the power to order employers to reappraise the application and can award compensation where there have been failings.

Under the terms of the code, employers who fail to reasonably consider applications for accommodations under the terms of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 Act or Parental Act 1998-2023 can be ordered to pay compensation of up to 20 weeks’ pay to the affected employee.

Accommodations with regard to flexible working can include, part-time and term-time working, job-sharing and remote working. The employee must submit a written request for the accommodations at least eight weeks in advance of a proposed start date and set out the reasons for it, identifying the person or people requiring their care and providing detail of any medical conditions involved.

Employees can request flexible working in order to provide care to a range of people including children, parents, other family members and cohabitants.

In instances where employees are simply requesting permission to work remotely, without any caring requirements being involved, a failure to consider the issue fairly and reasonably can result in an order at the WRC or Labour Court to pay up to four week’s pay.

The code sets out various factors to be considered by the employer including the suitability of the employees and their proposed workspace. It can weigh up company needs, including the nature of the work or role involved, and whether it is suitable to be done remotely, as well as any need for interaction with other team members. It must also consider the needs of the employee, however, and the basis on which the request has been made.

Commenting on the launch, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, said “remote working became a new norm for many employers and employees in the wake of Covid-19 and it is clear it is here to stay. This Government committed to facilitating and supporting remote working, to reduce our time commuting and to enable families to spend more time together.

“The approval and publication of the Code of Practice for Employers and Employees Right to Request Flexible Working and Right to Request Remote Working will support employees to avail of their rights and employers to operate under the Act.”

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman, meanwhile, said “the commencement today of the right to flexible working for parents and carers also marks the final step in the transposition of the EU Work Life Balance Directive”.

Both Ibec, the business lobby, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) contributed to the code’s formulation and welcomed its publication.

Speaking at the Industrial Relations News conference in Belfield, Maeve McElwee, executive director for employer relations at Ibec said the code was “really welcome as it sets out how you participate in a good practice framework in terms of some of the requests that will come through and how you navigate those requests”.

Ictu’s social policy officer Dr Laura Bambrick said “while workers have always had a right to ask their boss for a change in the hours they work, the times they work or their place of work, the Work Life Balance Act and the Code of Practice ends the situation were requests can be ignored or dismissed out of hand for no good reason.

“Employers are now required to take account of the worker’s needs and the requirements of the new code of practice in addition to the needs of the business when considering a request, and any changes that might later be sought or made to an agreed arrangement.”

The organisation’s general secretary Owen Reidy said it would “make it easier to combine their professional and personal life through greater flexibility on when and where they work is good for workers and families. It is good for businesses who get to retain valuable and often highly-trained staff. It is good for society and for the economy too. It will help close the gender gaps in employment, care, pay and pensions. Everyone wins.”