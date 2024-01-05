Large spike in work-related deaths last year

A Health and Safety Authority report has fo8und that the agriculture sector accounted for the highest number of fatal work-related incidents in 2023. Photograph: iStock

The number of workers who died in work-related incidents increased by more than 50 per cent last year from 28 to 43.

Once again agriculture, with 16, the construction sector, with 11, and forestry and fishing, which accounted for four fatalities, made up more than two-thirds of work-related deaths. All but four of the fatalities were men.

Being struck by vehicles or vehicle collisions accounted for 13 fatalities, with falls from height leading to a further 11 fatalities.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said more analysis will have to be done on the reasons for the spike in deaths last year compared with 2022, but a spokeswoman said the figure for 2022 was “unusually low”. By comparison, there were 38 deaths in 2021, 55 in 2020 and 49 in 2019.

Of the 43 fatalities in 2023, the self-employed accounted for 23 (53 per cent) of the total mostly made up of farmers, fishermen and private construction contractors.

HSA assistant chief executive Mark Cullen said most farmers who died in work-related accidents were aged 65 or over.

“We know many farmers often work alone. Therefore, there is a clear need for them to consider the work they plan on carrying out themselves,” he said.

“Where they may need assistance from qualified and trained workers, [it is important to ensure] the appropriate risk assessments are completed in advance of the work being carried out and that the appropriate preventive measures are in place to ensure those carrying out the work can do so safely.

“The self-employed, along with all duty holders and employers, have a responsibility when it comes to health and safety. Last year we saw that the self-employed accounted for over half of all reported fatalities (23). Undertaking risk assessments and ensuing sure the appropriate controls are in place are critically important to ensuring a safe workplace and will undoubtedly protect workers.”

The HSA have recently published its programme of work for 2024 which will focus on particular work activities and workplaces through a range of proactive inspections and targeted campaigns, including in the high-risk sectors such as agriculture and construction.

The programme also highlights key areas of focus in relation to changing workforce demographics and technological and environmental impacts on Irish workers.