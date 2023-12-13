Work

Women in the Irish workplace today: Share your story

Some workplaces in Ireland have reported a narrowing gender pay gap. Are conditions really improving for women at work?

Women at work: Share your view using the form below

Wed Dec 13 2023 - 11:03

What is your experience as a woman in today’s workplace? Companies including Eir and The Central Bank have reported a narrowing gender pay gap, and at least one has no gap at all. But are conditions really improving for women? Share your view using the form below, and it may appear in an upcoming Irish Times article. Your contribution can be published anonymously if you ask, but please include a name and phone number for verification purposes. Thank-you.

