An Post keeps gender pay gap at zero as female recruitment push continues

An Post claims to be the first major Irish employer to report a zero gender pay gap for a third consecutive year.

The company said it had a negative mean, or average, gender pay gap of 3.8 per cent in 2023, meaning women who work for An Post earn slightly more than male counterparts.

The company’s median hourly gender pay gap was also negative for the first time falling from 0.49 per cent last year to -0.20 in 2023. This means that a woman at the midpoint of all female hourly wages is paid 0.20 per cent more than a man at the midpoint of all male hourly wages.

The hourly pay calculation includes the impact of performance-related bonuses.

An Post also reported a 7 per cent increase in new female employees in 2023 as well as a 30 per cent growth in female representation within the senior management group since 2019.

Since 2019, An Post, which employs over 9,000 people, has achieved significant progress in balancing gender representation across the business.

Female postal operatives on the company’s frontline postal collection and delivery operation grew by 8 per cent between 2022 and 2023, increasing from 13 per cent to 14 per cent of all postal operatives. The postal operative role, of which there are 6,406 country-wide, is traditionally heavily male-dominated, with a high retention and low turnover rate. “As a result, it is taking longer to move the gender dial in this cohort with vacancies arising only sporadically as people retire or are promoted across the country,” the company said.

" I am very proud of our collective efforts in maintaining a zero gap for a third year, and for our overall progress on the wider diversity and inclusion agenda,” chief executive David McRedmond said

“The work that has gone into achieving this milestone but more importantly, the work that goes into maintaining and improving on it year on year should absolutely be commended,”he said.