Ambulance workers ballot for strike action

Siptu members in the National Ambulance Service (NAS) have begun a ballot for strike action in a dispute over the implementation of a series of reforms.

The proposed reforms were contained in a report for the ambulance service, entitled Roles and Responsibilities, which was commissioned by jointly by NAS management, SIPTU and the HSE.

The report recommendations included introduction of new grades of staff, new job descriptions and the upskilling of existing staff.

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said the report also provided for revised pay scales. But he said following “months of intensive, local engagement on this issue with NAS management our representatives are deeply concerned that it is yet to be implemented”.

He said Siptu members “fully co-operated with the plan drawn up by management to develop the service and they expect commitments concerning new grades and pay scales which were made to them to be met”.

“Our members will not accept any deviation from the reality that it is management’s function to secure the necessary funding to deliver the agreed vision for the service. This includes any payments arising to staff as part of their overall restructuring plan,” he added.

The ballot for strike action will conclude on Thursday 4th May 2023.

