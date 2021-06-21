Ryanair to launch Turin service from Shannon this winter

Ryanair will begin weekly flights from Shannon to Turin in Italy this winter, the midwestern airport confirmed on Monday.

Shannon said Ryanair will fly once a-week to the Italian city from Saturday December 18th this year to March 26th 2021.

It will be the first Turin service from the mid-western airport since 2009, State-owned Shannon Group said.

Turin is popular with Irish holiday makers as the city is close to several ski resorts in northern Italy.

Mary Considine, chief executive, Shannon Group, described news as another step in slowly rebuilding the airport’s services.

“Aviation has a long journey ahead, but it is great at last to see some green shoots of recovery,” she said.

The Turin service brings to nine the number of routes that Ryanair has announced for Shannon. It restarted flying from there last week.

The Republic still lags recovery across much of Europe, with the most recent figures showing the number of flights in and out of here at less than a quarter of of pre-pandemic levels.