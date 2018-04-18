Grant Thornton to sponsor Dublin Airport’s Fast Track service

Dublin Airport and Grant Thornton have announced a strategic partnership, which will the professional services firm sponsor the airport’s Fast Track boarding service.

The deal is thought to be one of the first sponsorships of an airport fast track facility worldwide.

Under the partnership, Dublin Airport’s Fast Track facilities in both T1 and T2 will be exclusively branded by Grant Thornton, with the product now known as the Grant Thornton Fast Track at Dublin Airport.

The service allows departing passengers to clear security in less than 10 minutes.

“We’re delighted to have concluded this ground-breaking agreement with Grant Thornton to sponsor our Fast Track product,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison.

“About 80,000 passengers travel through Dublin Airport daily so the power and value of airport advertising has been long recognised and with this agreement we want to take that to the next level,” he said.

Nearly 750,000 passengers used Dublin Airport’s Fast Track service in 2017.

Michael McAteer, managing partner, Grant Thornton Ireland, said the deal placed the firm “ front and centre of business travel from Ireland”