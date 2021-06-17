Aer Lingus and BA Cityflyer to take over 10 Stobart routes

Aer Lingus and BA Cityflyer will take over a total of 10 routes hit when Stobart Air folded at the weekend, the Irish carrier confirmed on Thursday.

Stobart, which flew regional services for Aer Lingus, ceased trading on Saturday with the loss of 480 jobs when its owner, British group, Esken, ended financial support for the Irish airline.

Aer Lingus said that it would fly six routes previously operated by its partner until at least August 31st, while BA Cityflyer, part of British Airways, will take over four for the rest of the summer.

The Irish airline added that it was transferring customers to replacement flights, or was booking them on to alternatives where there were no replacements scheduled.

However, services from Dublin to Donegal and Kerry, and from Belfast to Cardiff and East Midlands in England, are cancelled until at least June 27th. Aer Lingus said customers can seek refunds or vouchers for future travel.

The airline is offering alternative flights to passengers due to fly from Belfast City to East Midlands before June 27th.

According to its statement, Aer Lingus will take over the Belfast-Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester services, and the Dublin-Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester routes.

BA Cityflyer will travel from Belfast to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay.

Subsidised routes

Aer Lingus repeated that it was ready to operate the Government-subsidised Dublin-Kerry Airport service, subject to reaching an appropriate public service deal.

It is also looking at ways of flying from Dublin to Donegal, which was the second public service route offered by Stobart.

The High Court this week appointed Deloitte Ireland partners Ken Fennell and Mark Degnan as provisional liquidators to Stobart Air.

The airline ceased trading late on Friday June 11th, when it told Aer Lingus and subsequently its workers the news.

Stobart’s contract to run the Aer Lingus Regional franchise was due to end in December next year.

Both Aer Lingus and British Airways are part of International Airlines Group.