Johnson & Johnson begins delivering Covid-19 vaccines to EU

Deliveries of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine start today to member states, the European Commission has said, in a boost to the continent’s vaccination efforts.

The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues.

“The first doses are leaving the warehouses for the member states today,” Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said. Deliveries are on track to provide the target of 55 million doses to the bloc by the end of June, he added.

“This will help speed up access to vaccinations for citizens and ensure that we reach our target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the adult population by the summer,” health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a tweet.

Peter Liese, an MEP who is the health spokesman for the centre-right block in parliament, said the deliveries indicated the EU’s vaccination targets “may now even be exceeded”.

“You only need one vaccination to achieve adequate protection, so the vaccine will massively accelerate the pace in Germany and the EU,” Liese said in a statement, adding that “if things go well” all EU adults could be offered a vaccine by mid-summer.

It comes as vaccination rates ramp up in several member states, with Germany, France and Spain logging new records of daily shots given, with each vaccinating hundreds of thousands a day.