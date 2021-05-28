Hair stylist shortages, tourism’s fresh pain, and dissecting economy policy

Hair salons say the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), combined with lucrative black market nixers for hairdressers working from home, is leading to a staffing “crisis” in the industry. Mark Paul reports on the issue, with one salon saying it is turning away business because of a staff shortage.

Iput Real Estate, the Irish property developer and investment group, has paid more than €25 million to acquire 64 acres of land close to Dublin Airport, which is plans to develops as a logistics hub for large retailers. Ciarán Hancock has that story.

Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours, which closed down last month after 50 years in business, is for sale. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has details of the move, which falls under the company’s provisional liquidation.

The liquidators of IBRC have recovered $8 million since last June in relation to debt owed against Russian and Ukrainian companies and assets linked to the overseas property portfolio once owned by the family of businessman Seán Quinn, writes Joe Brennan.

In his Caveat column, Mark Paul worries about what kind of tourism sector will emerge when Government pandemic supports have disappeared from the picture. You don’t go from having fifth-most extensive aviation network between Europe and the US to a virtually closed shop without causing long-term damage, he suggests,

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council on Thursday acknowledged that such welfare supports would be needed in some form into 2022, having days earlier punched a hole through the Government’s wider economic policy stance. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has spoken to a panel of economists in relation to the Ifac criticism, finding a view that the Coalition might deserve some slack.

John FitzGerald takes up the area of Government policy today too, arguing that the Coalition’s own ambitions would make a rise in the tax burden essential.

We all know by now that a return to the office, when it comes, will not mean business as usual. Olive Keogh delves into how we can prepare, pointing out that mental health pressures will need to be managed. Communication will be key to creating a sense of cohesion, one expert tells her.

