PTSB’s high soured loans level ‘dangerous for Ireland’, says chief

Permanent TSB’s high level of soured loans is “dangerous for Ireland”, the bank’s chief executive, Jeremy Masding, said on Thursday, as he sought to defend the bank’s planned €2.1 billion loan sale.

State-controlled PTSB is selling the non-performing loans (NPLs) to an affiliate of a US private equity firm.

“Our NPLs ratio is really, really dangerous,” Mr Masding said, adding that if there is another economic shock, these assets “are likely to cause us real difficulty in terms of our capital base”.

PTSB’s deal in July to sell €2.1 billion of owner-occupier and buy-to-let loans to Start Mortgages, an affiliate of Dallas-based Lone Star, is set to reduce the bank’s NPLs ratio from 25 per cent to 16 per cent. This is still well above the 5 per cent European Union average that regulators are pressing banks to move towards.

Mr Masding said there “has been a definite increase of engagement with the bank” by non-performing borrowers since PTSB announced plans earlier this year for the NPLs sale, known as Project Glas.

Mr Masding was criticised by Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty for including family homes in Project Glas.

Cancer diagnosis

Mr Doherty highlighted the case of a borrower who had been meeting the terms of her mortgage for 19 years before falling behind in repayments earlier this year. The woman’s was €1,800 in arrears and within three days of being informed that she had cancer cells in her body, she was told that her loan was being included in Project Glas transaction.

Mr Masding said that there is no evidence that overseas buyers of soured Irish loans have been taking a harder line against borrowers, and that they are bound to meet the terms of any mortgage agreement.

“Project Glas is just one of numerous loans sales which have already taken place in this country in recent years,” said Mr Masding.

“Yet where is the so-called tsunami of repossessions which is forecast with such certainty by the same commentators? Where are the thousands of customers finding that their terms have been altered once their loans have been sold? Where are the examples of the courts allowing new owners to renege on pre-existing contractual commitments?”