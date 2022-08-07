An Post Money’s online banking website ‘fully operational’ after technical issues

An Post’s online banking website is “back online and fully operational”, a spokesman for the company said, after customers experienced significant delays in funds being credited to their accounts.

On Friday, An Post Money’s online banking portal was down for all customers, resulting in a delay in receiving SEPA payments, including wages. Customers were also unable to initiate new SEPA credit transfers.

There were also “intermittent” problems with the app used to access account information, the company said.

In an update on Saturday, An Post’s Public Affairs manager Angus Laverty said: “All outstanding payments have been made to our customers’ accounts and our online banking website for Current Account is now back online and fully operational.”

Mr Laverty said An Post is still “working through the issues” customers are experiencing with the An Post Money app.

“Resolving these issues continues to be our highest priority and we apologise to you and indeed all our customers,” he added.

The technical difficulties arose during the installation of a software release which was “implementing improved functionality to the app”, An Post said on Friday.

Mr Laverty said technical teams had been working “non-stop” since Thursday morning to fix the issue.

While the app has been available throughout the system malfunction “some customers are experiencing difficulty logging in and may require more than one attempt to complete the process. All customers should be able to access their balance via the app; they just may need more than one attempt to login to access.”

He said a “fix is in development” for the log-in problems connected to the app and said it would “be implemented in the coming days”.

Mr Laverty stressed that there would be “no need for customers to contact us at this time” and updates would be available on the An Post website and via social media.