State’s AIB stake falls to 63.5% after €304.8m share placing

Irish taxpayers’ stake in AIB has fallen to 63.5 per cent after the Government successfully placed a 5 per cent stake on the stock market after Dublin trading closed on Monday.

The share sale raised €304.8 million, with the shares on offer priced at €2.28 each – representing a 6.5 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price.

Goldman Sachs and AIB’s Goodbody stockbroking unit managed the share sale on behalf of the State, with Rothschild acting as independent financial adviser. Law firms William Fry and Allen & Overy acted as legal counsel to the Department of Finance in connection with the transaction.

The placing of a block of shares is in addition to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s strategy in recent months of drip feeding AIB shares onto the market. The State held 71 per cent of AIB as of the end of last year, a legacy of the bank’s €20.8 million crisis-era bailout.

The latest transaction brings to €11.1 billion the amount of cash that AIB has returned to the State since its rescue, including proceeds for share sales, dividends, interest and principal repayments on bailout bonds and guarantee fees. The remaining taxpayer holding is currently valued by the market at €4.14 billion, meaning that the State is currently underwater to the tune of €5.56 billion on its overall rescue investment.

“We very much welcome the decision and subsequent transaction undertaken by the Minister for Finance, Mr Paschal Donohoe, which has led to a further divestment of the State’s shareholding in AIB Group plc,” AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said.

“It is an important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the group and a normalisation of the share register. AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis. We remain focused on our strategy to grow and strengthen the group to ensure we continue generating sustainable returns for all our shareholders.”

The transaction comes days after the Central Bank of Ireland fined AIB and its EBS subsidiary a record €96.7 million for overcharging customers denied mortgages that track European Central Bank (ECB) rates.

The fine brought to €178 million the amount all lenders have so far been fined for failing to offer a mortgage that tracked the ECB rate that has been at or close to zero for almost a decade.