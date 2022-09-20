National Ploughing Championships: Sunshine and tailbacks greet arrivals as record crowd expected

The National Ploughing Championships (NPC) is back with warm autumn sunshine and long tailbacks on the approaches to the site in Co Laois.

The largest event in Ireland, some say the largest event of its kind in Europe, is expected to attract a record 300,000 visitors over the space of three days to the site at Ratheniska.

NPC managing director Anna Mae McHugh said indications at lunchtime suggested there has been a record first day crowd for the event.

There were hour-long queues of traffic down narrow roads off the M7 to access the site which is looking resplendent in the sun and the recent dry weather.

The forecast is good for Tuesday and Wednesday though Thursday morning is likely to see heavy rain on site.

The gates did not open until 9am, but there were many who arrived on site after 6am to beat the traffic and get an early start.

Ireland’s EU commissioner Máiread McGuinness said she left her hotel room at 6.30am and arrived at just before 8am. “We were wondering would it ever come back and even if it did, would anybody turn up,” she said.

“I thought I was ahead of the crowd but even I was behind so many people. All the worries that people have about energy and other things though they are conscious of the difficulties, when they are here they are not complaining. They are having good fun and they are here to enjoy it.”

The NPC, like everything else, was cancelled as a result of the pandemic in 2020. It went ahead last year for its 90th anniversary with the ploughing, but not the exhibition stands, making it a much slimmed down affair.

This year’s national championship doubles up as the World Ploughing Championship and there are competitors from 25 countries taking part.

The championships are now back as big as ever. The 900 acre site will have 1,700 trade stands and 37 kilometres of trackway.

Ms McHugh said the championships have been sorely missed on the social calendar over the last three years. It is a timely reminder, she says, that without the plough we would all starve.

“You turn the soil, it tilled, it is sowed, it goes to the miller and comes back as flour or bread baking and all the rest,” she said.

She expressed wonderment at how big the event has become and said the main theme this year is sustainability.

Much of the power generated on site will come from food waste processed through an anerobic digester must notably used cooking oil.

All brochures for the championship are being printed on paper from a sustainable forest and will be fully recyclable.

The mood in rural Ireland is trepidation over rising input costs and inflation, but these are being slightly balanced by increases in the prices being paid to farmers for their produce.

As usual the political classes will descend on Ratheniska over the coming days. The championship will be opened by President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday evening after he views the ploughing.