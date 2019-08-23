Star Capital acquires wind turbine installation contractor Windhoist

European investor Star Capital has acquired wind turbine installation contractor Windhoist Holdings for the undisclosed sum.

Originally founded in Ireland, Windhoist has erected over 6000 turbines with an installed capacity in excess of 11GW across the world. Its main business is now in the UK.

More recently it completed the portside construction of 84 offshore wind towers for the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind project, the first to utilise this approach in the UK.

This is the sixth investment by Star’s €800 million Fund III. “We are delighted to have acquired Windhoist, which we believe is an excellent platform with a long history and a reputation for high quality and technical and commercial innovation,” Uniti Bhalla, managing partner of Star, said.

“ Under Star’s ownership, Windhoist will continue to demonstrate its commitment to the sector and will invest in expanding into adjacent service areas and markets, alongside its customers, both on- and off-shore,” she said.