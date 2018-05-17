Trump’s change of heart on China shows he may still have an eye on his own empire

Cantillon: President is reworking US policy and will reap the rewards when he leaves office
It seems as if President Trump is reconsidering punitive actions on Chinese mobile phone maker ZTE. Photograph: Johannes EIsele/AFP/Getty Images

It seems as if President Trump is reconsidering punitive actions on Chinese mobile phone maker ZTE. Photograph: Johannes EIsele/AFP/Getty Images

 

For a president who built his election campaign on a promise to protect American jobs, the tweet from US president Donald Trump was puzzling. “Too many jobs lost in China” the president proclaimed on Sunday, announcing to the world – and, it seems, to most of his officials – that he was reconsidering punitive actions on Chinese mobile phone maker ZTE.

The Trump administration had banned US companies from selling components to the Chinese company – a move that had essentially crippled ZTE.

In addition the US commerce department slapped fines of $1.2 billion (€1 billion) on ZTE last year for violating US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The sudden change of heart was announced on the eve of a visit by a high-level delegation from Beijing to Washington to build on last month’s visit by treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and others to China. China’s vice premier Lie He and his officials arrived in Washington on Tuesday, and details of some form of trade deal are expected by the end of the week.

Sweeping tariffs

Coincidentally, hearings have commenced this week in Washington on the administration’s plans to impose sweeping tariffs on $50 billion of products from China. Dozens of small business owners and trade bodies are making their case to US trade officials that these tariffs on more that 1,300 imports could negatively affect their business.

So what explains the president’s change of heart? Many see a compromise in the offering – perhaps a promise by China not to impose sanctions on US agricultural exports such as soybeans. But cynics might point to another reason. This week it emerged that a Chinese state-owned company will lend $500 million to a Trump Organisation project to build a Trump-branded hotel and golf club in Indonesia.

Responding to questions on the matter, the White House referred reporters to the Trump Organisation. But the episode is a telling reminder – Donald Trump may for now be president of the US, but as soon as he leaves office he is likely to return to the business empire he built. For a president embarking on a radical reworking of US trade and tax policy, the potential for conflicts of interest is a worrying feature of the Trump presidency.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.