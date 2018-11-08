NTMA completes €750 million bond auction

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) completed the auction of €750 million of Irish bonds in a dual auction.

The State’s debt management agency auctioned both a 3.9 per cent treasury bond due in 2023 and a 0.9 per cent treasury bond due in 2028.

Having completed today’s auction, the NTMA said €17.25 billion worth of bonds have been issued so far this year.

The agency flagged that it intends to issue between €14 billion and €18 billion of long-term debt in 2018.