Denis’s executive jet, the man suing France and Facebook’s dating intentions

In numbers: Denis’s new jet

2.5

Number of years since Denis O’Brien last took delivery of a corporate jet. After clocking up 698 landings and 2,012 hours of flying, it was time for a new baby.

$70 million

Estimated price of O’Brien’s new Gulfstream G650, one of the world’s most sought-after executive jets, which has been registered on the Isle of Man and given the call sign M-YGIG.

$8 million - $9 million

Sum that O’Brien’s Digicel used to pay him annually for the use of his plane, according to documents filed in 2015 for the telecoms company’s abandoned flotation.

Image of the week: May Day in Jakarta

Indonesia had its first May 1st national holiday only four years ago, and the evidence from Jakarta on Tuesday suggests the tradition of using the day to march for workers’ rights is going strong in this part of the world, among many others. This year, some 10,000 workers rallied near the capital’s presidential palace, calling for higher wages. The smattering of white Adidas baseball hats in this picture is not a fashion statement. In 2012, some 1,300 women who said they earned less than $1 per hour, 65 hours a week, making shoes for the company in a factory in Indonesia spoke up about their working conditions, only to be offered “voluntary” severance in response.

The lexicon: Project Solar

That the proposed deal between UK supermarket rivals Sainsbury’s and Asda was dubbed a “shock merger” in the media must be pleasing to those tasked with keeping a lid on all their secret talks. The negotiations were codenamed “Project Solar”, according to Reuters, with Asda (owned by US giant Walmart) dubbed “Mars” and Sainsbury’s “Jupiter”. Walmart will have a 42 per cent stake in the combined company, which will also include the Sainsbury’s-owned Argos, the planetary designation of which is unknown. If the deal is given the seal of approval by competition regulators, “Mars”, which is brighter in the north, and “Jupiter”, bigger in the south, will coalesce to create a supermarket giant with a combined market share of 31.4 per cent, outshining Tesco. It is unknown which planet Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe was on when he was caught giving his charming rendition of We’re In the Money on camera.

Getting to know: Jean-Noel Frydman

Jean-Noel Frydman is a French-born American who is suing France, which he says has stolen something important from him: the domain name France.com. In 1995, Frydman launched a “cool website” at that address aimed at “the French, francophones and francophiles in the US”, and went on to build up a business around it. Alas, in 2015, France’s ministry of foreign affairs began to legally wrest control of the domain away from him, on trademark violation grounds, and after a French court of appeal sided with France last year, the domain host Web.com locked the domain and transferred its ownership to the French ministry. There was no compensation. “If it happened to me, it can happen to anyone,” an aggrieved Frydman told tech news website Ars Technica, which isn’t quite true, but still, he has a point – which he is now making on his new website, Unfairfrance.com.

The list: Facebook dating cheat sheet

Mark Zuckerberg might not be everyone’s idea of the perfect man to front a dating service, but that was the Facebook chief executive’s big reveal at F8, its big developer conference in San Jose this week. So what do we know, so far, about this dastardly plan?

1. Ready-made database: some 200 million people on Facebook list themselves as single, he says. Well, we can’t have that.

2. Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps: “If we are committed to building meaningful relationships, then this is perhaps the most meaningful of all,” says Zuckerberg. And no pressure, but he would like it if users developed long-term relationships.

3. Separate space: Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox demonstrated how “Jennifer”, its customer prototype, would use the platform to set up a dating profile that won’t show up in her news feed or be visible to her friends – only those who also use the service.

4. Crowded bed: Match Group – which owns Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish and Match.com – sank 22 per cent after Facebook’s announcement.

5. International relations: Joey Levin, boss of IAC, which owns a majority stake in Match Group had thoughts: “Their product could be great for US/Russia relationships.”