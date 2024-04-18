EU corporate tax ‘harmonisation’ reforms would be opposed - Harris

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaks to the press as he arrives to attend a European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels. Photograph: Getty

Reforms of the European Union’s internal market that proposed any “harmonisation” around national corporate tax rates would not be supported by Ireland, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

EU leaders are meeting for the second day of a summit in Brussels, where they are discussing plans to make the bloc more competitive economically.

Proposals on the table include a return to the idea of creating a single market for capital in the EU, effectively bringing different national markets closer together and making it easier for money and investments to move around the bloc. The contentious reforms, first proposed back in 2015, have for years failed to get off the ground.

Draft proposals on the policy drawn up in advance of the European Council summit have prompted opposition from Ireland and a significant number of other countries. Much of the concerns centre around suggestions a new capital markets union would see the EU move to concentrate new regulatory powers, in countries such as France.

The changes would mean bringing together different national insolvency regimes, as well as more alignment on tax and regulation of the new market rules. France is believed to be in favour of the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) playing a much bigger role under the proposed changes, as a regulator of the new EU capital market.

Speaking on his way into the summit on Thursday, Mr Harris said Ireland would favour individual countries maintaining control over the supervision of any new rules and regulations. “This idea of the centralisation of supervisory functions to a number of small, large markets is not in the best interests of all member states,” he said.

“We want to see a capital markets union that respects the concerns of member states. We are not in the business of wishing to see any harmonisation to our corporate tax laws,” Mr Harris said. There was “widespread concern” about certain elements of the proposal being brought to the council meeting, he said.

Ireland has previously been criticised for its 12.5 per cent rate, which in recent years it agreed to raise to a new 15 per cent global minimum rate.

It is understood several countries are opposed to the current draft text on the capital markets union being discussed by leaders, as it is seen as being too close to the French position.

In recent weeks Charles Michel, the European Council president who chairs the summits, has said the EU would need to have the debate on the reforms.

Renewed discussion around creating a capital markets union is part of a wider plan proposed by Mr Michel for a new European “competitiveness deal”, to ensure the EU does not fall further behind other powers, such as China and the US.