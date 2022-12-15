ECB hikes rates by 0.5 of a percentage point, adding to pressures on mortgage-holders

The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in soaring prices, Photograph: Daniel Roland/Getty

Borrowing costs for mortgage-holders look set to rise again after the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its main lending rate by another half a percentage point on Thursday.

The latest ECB interest rate hike, the fourth this year, means interest rates have now jumped from zero to 2.5 per cent in just six months.

Frankfurt also published a new set of forecasts, suggesting it expects inflation to remain above its 2 per cent target rate for the next three years, out to 2025, driven by a range of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of pandemic-era stimulus.

This is significantly higher than previous ECB forecasts and higher than markets are currently predicting, suggesting the bank’s fight against inflation is far from over.

According to the latest flash estimate, euro area inflation fell from a record high of 10.6 per cent to 10 per cent in November.

The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in soaring prices, reversing a decade of ultra-easy monetary policy.

The latest increase was, however, less than the 75 basis-point hike announced in October, suggesting inflation across the bloc may be showing signs of peaking.

Around 200,000 tracker mortgage holders here can expect to see an almost immediate increase in their mortgage repayments.

Those on variable rates are also forecast to see an increase in their repayments over the coming weeks although the main lenders here have not yet increased their variable rates in response to any of the previous ECB increases.

For those with €200,000 remaining on their mortgage, the ECB’s latest 0.5 per cent hike will add around €45 a month to repayments. However when all increases since July are taken into account, the increase is around €220 a month or over €2,600 a year.

“This is greater than the increase in the average energy bill which we’ve seen over the past 18 months or so,” Daragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie said.

“And the ECB is likely to raise rates again when it next meets in February. Although the increase may be smaller,” he said.

“Although the ECB’s move was widely expected, this is still probably the last thing tracker customers wanted to hear right before Christmas. Many are now looking at significantly increased repayments compared to only a few months ago,” Mr Cassidy said.

“Those on variable rates will also likely see an increase in their repayments over the coming weeks. However the main lenders have not yet hiked their variable rates in response to any of the previous ECB increases,” he said.

“However it’s hard to see this remaining the case for much longer,” Mr Cassidy added.

Since July, the ECB has raised rates by 2.5 percentage points. However AIB has only hiked its fixed rates by 1 percentage point, PTSB has increased its fixed rates by an average of 0.45 percentage points, and Bank of Ireland has hiked its fixed rates just 0.25 percentage points.

“Today’s news almost guarantees that all three lenders will hike their fixed rates again in the new year,” Mr Cassidy said.