Nearly two third of US multinationals in Ireland expect to hire employees over next 12 months

There are now 900 US companies operating in Ireland, employing almost 200,000 people.

Despite some high-profile lay-offs in the tech sector, nearly two thirds of US multinationals operating in Ireland expect to hire additional staff over the next 12 months.

A survey of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham) members, published to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US, indicated that 61 per cent of US companies operating here said they expected to increase their headcount over the next year.

Just 3.7 per cent of firms said they expected to decrease their employee numbers while 35 per cent expected to make no changes.

An overwhelming 94 per cent of survey respondents said their corporate headquarters have a positive view of Ireland as an investment or growth location.

AmCham’s survey shows that housing was the top concern for members with a third of members (33 per cent) saying housing was “the most important issue to overcome to enable their company to expand in Ireland”.

98 per cent said the availability of residential accommodation was important to maintaining FDI (foreign direct investment) employment in Ireland while 96 per cent of respondents also said reform of the planning system to provide certainty of process and time frame was important.

“Ireland’s success in attracting US FDI has powered ahead in recent years, rising to 900 US companies, an increase from 800 in 2020, employing almost 200,000 people, spending €12.5 billion on payroll directly, and a further €8.8 billion on goods and services supporting a further 160,000 jobs, up from 144,000 in 2020, in the wider economy,” AmCham chief executive Mark Redmond said.

He also noted that Ireland was the 9th largest investor into the US with over 700 Irish companies have operations in the US, employing 100,000 people across all 50 States.

“Ireland greatly benefits from being one of the world’s most globalised small countries, with an extraordinary level of world-class multinational investment and talent. But this means that Ireland is also exposed to headwinds in the global economy,” he said.

“Because of the huge diversity of US businesses in Ireland, we are currently seeing continued benefits and growth while at the same time cognisant of the impact these headwinds can have,” Mr Redmond said.