Employment in Irish economy has risen 650,000 since low point of financial crisis

Shoppers during the January sales. Employment here hit a new record high of 2.55 million in the third quarter of 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Employment in the Irish economy has risen by 650,000 since the post-crash low of 2012, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Over the same period, unemployment fell from just over 350,000 to approximately 120,000.

The CSO’s latest Labour Force Survey highlights the remarkable turnaround in the labour market here since economy was brought to its knees in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

It indicates that employment hit a new record high of 2.55 million in the third quarter of 2022 on the back of the lifting of Covid-related restrictions and a strong bounce-back in consumer spending with the number of working-age adults in employment rising by 3.4 per cent or 83,000 over the past 12 months.

The economic sectors that saw the most significant year-on-year growth were the human health and social work sector, which saw employment increase by 30,100 or 9.8 per cent; followed by construction (up 24,600 or 16.8 per cent); information and communication (up 12,200 or 8.3 per cent) and the industry sector (up 23,300 or 7.6 per cent).

The agricultural, forestry and fishing sector, the financial, insurance and real estate sector and the accommodation and food service sector, however, recorded year-on-year declines.

The agency said all economic sectors had greater numbers in employment in the third quarter when compared to pre-pandemic levels with the exception of the agriculture, forestry and fishing, which was 4.7 per cent lower.

The rapid pickup in inflation has, however, clouded the employment outlook going forward with several agencies forecasting a marked slowdown in headline growth.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council warned earlier this week that weaker real incomes would lead to flatter consumption patterns in the coming quarters.

The CSO’s latest survey pointed to an employment rate – the number of people of working age in the population who are employed – of 73.2 per cent in the third quarter. It also pointed to an unemployment of 4.5 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2021, the lowest level since 2005, and a level that economists suggest is close to full employment in the Irish economy.

Overall, there were 119,100 people classified as unemployed in the third quarter.

The number of males in the labour force increased by 2.6 per cent (+35,800) to 1.4 million, while the number of females in the labour force increased by 1.4 per cent (+17,200) to 1.24 million.

The overall participation rate – a key metric – stood at 64.8 per cent in the third quarter, up from 65.1 per cent a year earlier

The participation rate is a measure of the economy’s active workforce, in other words those working and those seeking work. The participation rate for males was 70.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 58.9 per cent for women.

Before the pandemic the participation rate for women was 56 per cent. One of the most striking features of the Covid crisis was the increased number of women in the workforce, suggesting that the shift to remote working facilitated greater participation.

However the participation rate for women has fallen again since the pandemic abated.

The estimated total number of hours worked per week in the third quarter was 80.3 million hours, up by 3.2 million hours or 4.2 per cent since the same quarter last year.