UK’s economic plan is nuts and could bankrupt economy, Ryanair boss claims

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has described the UK’s tax-cutting and energy price freeze plan as “nuts” while warning it had the potential to bankrupt the UK economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin to mark Ryanair’s 35 years in business, the outspoken airline chief said it was “impossible” and financially dangerous to try to guarantee energy prices for two years given the current uncertainty.

He likened the proposal to Ireland’s infamous 2008 bank guarantee, which later forced the State into an international bailout.

The UK’s government’s new economic strategy has sent sterling crashing and UK borrowing costs up at an alarming rate.

Speaking at the same event, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar referred to other country’s economic plans backfiring while commenting on Ireland’s own budget published on Tuesday.

He later said it was unclear what the impact of the UK’s plan or the its contracting economic outlook would have on the Irish economy, but noted officials here typically monitor the economic performance of big trading partners like the UK.

Mr O’Leary’s critique comes on the back of an unprecedented intervention by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which overnight called on UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to reassess the strategy, piling more pressure on the London government, which has been in power for less than a month.

The Washington-based fund openly criticised the plan for its massive tax cuts, warning that the measures were likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis while increasing inequality.

Mr Kwarteng unveiled the country’s biggest tax package in 50 years last week in a bid to kick-start the UK’s flagging economy. But the £45 billion (€49.9 billion) tax package combined with a plan to freeze energy prices for a period of two years has sparked fears that UK government borrowing could surge along with interest rates.

On Wednesday morning, sterling fell by 0.7 per cent to $1.06 after the IMF raised its concerns. It comes after the currency hit a record low of around $1.03 on Monday.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it will launch a temporary UK government bond-buying programme as an emergency move to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.