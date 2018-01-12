Dublin-based PM Group acquires specialist engineering firm Projen

PM Group, a construction, engineering and project management services company with its headquarters in Dublin,has acquired the UK specialist engineering firm Projen for an undisclosed sum.

PM, whose business is overseeing large engineering projects for the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, said the acquisition would give it additional expertise across a number of sectors in the UK market.

The acquisition of the renamed PM Projen brings the total number of group personnel to over 2,200 people, with over 300 based in the UK.

Projen, which was established in 1978, is a multi-disciplined engineering design and project management business that employs 100 people across offices near Manchester and in Edinburgh. Clients include BP, Total, GlaxoSmithKline, Smith and Nephew and Sanofi.

“There is great synergy between the services offered by PM Group’s and those provided by PM Projen. We share a strong track record of designing and delivering complex projects across a wide range of process-related sectors” said John O’Connell, PM’s director of operations in the UK.