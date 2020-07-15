Rathgar residential development site guiding at €2.5m

Developers and investors looking for opportunities in both the build-to-rent sector and the traditional owner-occupier market will be interested in a prime residential infill site in Rathgar, Dublin, 6 which has come for sale through agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €2.5 million.

Situated to the rear of Rathgar Villas, and off Rathgar Avenue, the site extends to 0.44 of an acre and is capable of accommodating a scheme of 25 build-to-sell apartments and duplexes or 31 apartments and duplexes aimed towards the private rented sector. It would also be suitable for a townhouse scheme, according to the feasibility study prepared in advance of the sale by Ferreira Architects.

The subject site currently comprises two warehouse buildings of about 3,000sq ft and 5,400sq ft respectively and an enclosed yard. The entire property is zoned objective Z1, which provides for the development of ‘sustainable residential neighbourhoods’, and benefits from a right of way and easement for services over Rathgar Villas to Rathgar Avenue. There are additional access points on to Garville Lane Upper and frontage on to this lane of 37m.

The local area benefits from a high level of amenities with Kenilworth Square, Rathmines village, Palmerston Park and Bushy Park all within close proximity, while Castle golf club and Milltown golf club are both within 2km.

The area is also well provided for in terms of its educational offering with a range of excellent primary and secondary schools. These include Sandford National School, Sandford Park, the High School, Alexandra College, Gonzaga College, Terenure College and St Mary’s College. Both University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin are located within a short distance of the subject site.

In terms of public transport, the Cowper stop on the Green Luas line is a 15- to 20-minute walk away from the site, while the area itself is also well served by a number of Dublin Bus routes. The M50 motorway, meanwhile, may be accessed just 4.5km away via junction 11.