Dundalk lands zoned for employment use seek €2.1m

Industrial property specialist Harvey is guiding a price of €2.125 million for a significant land holding on the outskirts of Dundalk, Co Louth.

Extending to 9 hectares (22.27 acres) and zoned “employment mixed use” under the current Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009-2015, the land enjoys an excellent location just 2.5km east of the M1 motorway at junction 16. The property is surrounded by the operations of a number of major multinational employers including Paypal, Xerox Europe, WuXi Biologics and the Wasdell Group. The required road infrastructure is already in place and services are available to the edge of the site.

The move to rezone the land to “business and technology” under the draft Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 will enhance the site’s prospects even further, providing more flexibility for end uses.

Attractively priced

While 2.1 hectares (5.28 acres) of the site is taken up by roadways and an attenuation pond, the vast majority of the land (6.8 hectares/17 acres)is suitable for development. The subject site is being offered to the market with an asking price of €2.125 million with no VAT applicable to the sale.

Siobhan Convery, director at Harvey, says: “These lands are very attractively priced. With no new-build warehouse development under way in Dundalk and modern warehousing stock in very short supply, this site is in the perfect location to deliver brand-new, good-quality warehousing subject to planning permission. Dundalk is the commercial hub of the northeast and the midway point between Dublin and Belfast, making it an ideal choice for companies seeking to do business north and south of the Border.”