McKillen jnr offers long lease on bespoke Leeson Street offices

Developer Paddy McKillen’s Oakmount will be hoping to capitalise on the appetite of employers for a post-pandemic return to the workplace with a new office offering at the heart of Dublin’s core central business district.

Described by the letting agent, QRE Real Estate Advisers, as “one of the best examples of a Georgian office building in Dublin", Forty One Leeson Street Lower comprises 427sq m (4,600sq ft) of space distributed across a four-storey over lower-ground floor two-bay property.

While the building has been designed to cater for the needs of today’s office occupier, it retains all of its original character thanks to the attention to detail Oakmount showed in the course of restoring it. Using the services of skilled craftsmen such as Sheridan Conservation, the Old Mould Company, Nolan Conservation and Bushy Park Ironworks, McKillen and his business partner, Matt Ryan, have brought No 41 back to its original glory.

Externally, the building’s brickwork has been rebuilt, cleaned, and pointed in lime mortar. and its decorative stone and cast-iron elements have been fully refurbished.

Forty One Leeson Street

Internally the accommodation comprises numerous of its original features, all of which have been meticulously restored. These include the property’s original timber floors, dado rails, mouldings, cornicing, stairs. While the sliding sash windows have been replaced, the original limestone entrance floor has been retained.

These original features have been complemented by the addition of new marble fireplaces and modern glass and brass chandeliers. There is feature Crittall glazing in the communal kitchen and lounge area along with a high-end luxury kitchen with marble countertop and luxury brass fittings.

The radiators have been replaced with cast-iron and brass radiators and new WCs have been provided with marble floors. The building comes with the benefit of staff shower facilities and locker area and access is available to an architecturally-designed outdoor area.

In terms of its accommodation, the hall floor comprises a reception hall with two large offices to the front and rear, while the hall return comprises a waiting area and a modern, integrated kitchen. The first and second floor comprises four large offices/boardrooms, with an additional two offices on the third floor. There are two further offices and modern shower facilities with a locker room, on the lower ground floor which provides access to a Georgian city garden.

The property is further complemented by a new two-storey five-bedroom mews property to the rear which is accessed off Leeson Place and is available to let as a whole or separately.

Brian Kelly of QRE says he expects to see strong demand from office occupiers for No 41 on account of its “high-quality fit-out, location and excellent transport links”. Forty One Leeson Street Lower is available on a new long-term lease.