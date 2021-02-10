Colliers announces key appointments to valuation and advisory department

Colliers International Ireland has appointed Patrick Ryan as head of its hotels and leisure and James Farrelly as head of landlord and tenant in its valuation and advisory department.

Mr Ryan has over 30 years’ professional experience in the hospitality industry. After spending his formative career years with the InterContinental Hotels Group, he joined hotel surveyors Christie & Co in London in 1989 where he worked on the sale, purchase and financing of hotels on behalf of corporate clients over the next two decades. He was a board director of Christie & Co for many years and the managing director of Christie Finance.

His return to Ireland coincided with the advent of Nama, which he joined in 2010 as a senior property advisor, hotels and leisure, with responsibility for 7 per cent of Nama’s total loan book by asset type, which consisted of 200 hotels or 57,000 rooms. Mr Ryan is a fellow of the British Institute of Hospitality (BIH) and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

James Farrelly has been appointed as head of landlord and tenant at Colliers International

James Farrelly has over 17 years’ experience in the property industry. He has worked variously for international retailer Lidl, Lambert Smith Hampton surveyors (where he led the valuation function) and Iput.

Commenting on the appointments, Colliers’ managing director, Declan Stone, said: “Patrick is an industry heavyweight in terms of the Irish hotels and leisure market. His vast experience of the market and particularly in challenging times will assist our clients, investors and operators greatly as the sector works towards stabilisation.

“And we are delighted to secure the expertise and experience of James Farrelly as head of landlord and tenant, commercial rates and CPO. His depth of expertise in professional services, occupational markets and investment management will significantly benefit our clients.”