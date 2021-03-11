O’Hara’s Brewery loses appeal over plans for Dublin visitor centre

One of the country’s best-known craft beer manufacturers, Carlow Brewing Company, has suffered a setback to its plans to develop a new brewing and visitor facility in south Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by the company, which is also known as O’Hara’s Brewery, against the decision of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to refuse it planning permission for a change of use of a vacant building in Sandyford Business Park.

The brewery had hoped to develop a new production facility with a visitor area including viewing platform, bar, restaurant and outdoor seating area on the site.

The board upheld the council’s view that the site was zoned for open space under the county development plan to facilitate a series of pocket parks and urban plazas in Sandyford Business Park.

It said the company’s proposals would frustrate plans for a public park and would materially contravene the county development plan.

The microbrewery, which was established in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow in 1996, makes the popular O’Hara range of stout, ales and lagers which are named after the family which founded the business.

Tasting opportunity

The company said the concept of viewing the brewing process combined with a tasting opportunity was well established.

“Providing visitors with a full view of how Carlow Brewing Company creates their products while also being able to taste the finished product is an appealing experience for locals and tourists,” it added.

The company claimed a craft centre was open for consideration on land zoned for public space.

It also said the council had not shown a willingness to purchase the site and adjoining properties to realise its objective of creating a park.