Aurivo wins €3.3m contract to supply milk to Aldi stores

Sligo-based dairy co-op Aurivo, formerly Connacht Gold, has won a €3.3 million contract to supply fresh milk to Aldi stores in Leinster and Ulster.

Under the new contract, Aurivo, the State’s second largest milk producer, will supply Aldi with seven different product lines. It already provides Aldi with its Kilkeely Gold butter product.

The liquid milk products will be sold under Aldi’s Clonbawn own-brand label.

“We are delighted to increase our business with Aurivo,” Aldi group buying director John Curtin said.

Seamus Hannon, Aurivo national account manager, said: “Aurivo is delighted to enter into this new contract with Aldi. We have a long-term relationship with Aldi, supplying butter and spreads for many years and we are delighted to expand this to our liquid milk business.

“The contract win will add to the continued success of our consumer foods business,” he said. The co-op has a network of over 330 Irish suppliers.