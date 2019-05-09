Celtic Pure enters final phase of €18m investment

The family-owned company behind the Celtic Pure Irish spring water brand is near the end of a four-year €18 million investment in its factory in Co Monaghan, it said. The upgrade means the company has added the capability to produce flavoured water as well as its natural water ranges.

Some €8 million of the total was spent on a new bottling production line including technology to increase output and reduce plastic waste by up to 30 per cent, the company added.

“We’re excited to be entering the final phase of our €18 million investment, utilising the remaining €6 million in 2019 to continue to innovate at our facility in Monaghan,” said chief executive Padraig McEneaney.

The company began with the McEneaney family sourcing water from a family well and has created 75 jobs since it launched.