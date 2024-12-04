Bank warns criminals won’t rest over Christmas

Consumers should remain wary over the Christmas period as scammers are likely to ramp up activity. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Fraudulent text messages were “by far” the most common scams that Irish consumers were targeted with in the first 10 months of the year, according to AIB.

The bank warned customers to remain vigilant against fraud in the weeks ahead with criminals unlikely to take any time off over Christmas.

As many as 94 per cent of all the scam attempts made between January and October were fraudulent text messages claiming to be from reputable banks, delivery or utility companies with the “smishing” messages often followed by a phone call claiming to be AIB, sometimes using the bank’s actual phone number, AIB warned.

It urged customers to end the call immediately, and not to hand over security details such as codes sent by text, push notifications or from a card reader.

READ MORE

It also warned that investment frauds and scams are on the rise, with criminals using social media to advertise highly profitable investments. These ads often use advanced technology to appear legitimate.

The bank also highlighted phone fraud which sees criminals calling people pretending to be from a legitimate company.

“Common tricks used on these calls include offering to fix an issue with your broadband or offering a refund. They may try to take control of your device. Never download software or apps that they suggest onto your computer or mobile phone as this will allow fraudsters access to your information.”

Consumers should also be wary of cloned websites offering fake discounts, the bank said.

It also reminded people that acting as a money mule is a criminal offence, with people bring approached by scammers online, in person, on social media or through fake job adverts to move money through their own accounts or to open a bank account in their name.

AIB also urged businesses to exercise caution as a number of scams are in circulation. Fraudsters are targeting businesses claiming to be legitimate customers or suppliers.

Businesses may receive an unexpected credit into their account, which will be followed up by a phone call or email. The caller or sender of the email will claim to be a customer who says the made the payment in error and request the funds are transferred back to them but will provide a different IBAN number.

“As the festive season gets well underway, we know fraudsters will be hoping to take advantage of people as they relax and take some time off with friends and family,” said AIB’s Head of Financial Crime, Mary McHale.

“We are urging people not to let their guard down and to remain vigilant, especially over Christmas and the New Year when many of us will be shopping online.”