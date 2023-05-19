The Irish Times Business People of the Month: Pat Rigney and Denise Rigney, co-founders of the Shed Distillery

Based in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, the Shed Distillery was founded by the husband-and-wife team

Pat Rigney and Denise Rigney, co-founders of the Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim, have been chosen as The Irish Times Business People of the Month for April, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

The company recently published its annual results, showing record turnover and profitability after another year of progress for the spirits maker.

Accounts filed for PJ Rigney Distillery & International Brands Ltd, which operates the Shed Distillery, show that the company increased its pretax profit for the year to the end of last September by about 22 per cent to just under €3.4 million. Turnover rose by €5 million to €16.9 million in the period.

Based in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, the Shed Distillery was founded by the husband-and-wife team and produces gin, vodka and whiskey products, with its Gunpowder gin the flagship brand. It also operates a visitor centre at the distillery, conducting about 25,000 tours last year.

Mr Rigney said it recently hired its 100th employee and invested close to €1 million at the facility to boost its capacity.

He also stated the company’s ambition to become one of the world’s top 10 gin brands, with annual sales of more than €100 million.