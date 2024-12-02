Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Activity in Ireland’s manufacturing sector slipped again in November amid weakening global economic conditions, a decline in new orders and a slowdown in hiring across the sector. Overall manufacturing activity has now fallen for the third time in six months, the bank said in its latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) report, despite an increase in output, which edged to its highest level since February. Ian Curran has the story.

Local residents have held the first of what are set to be a number of protests at Dublin Airport, amid an ongoing issue tied to noise and night flights at the hub. As Mark Hilliard reports, residents have been at loggerheads with the airport for some time, with no sign of a resolution in sight.

Staying with Dublin Airport, in Monday opinion Eoghan O’Mara Walsh of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation writes on why the controversial passenger cap at the hub needs to be removed.

With Cyber Monday today and Christmas coming, shoppers are being urged to remain vigilant for online shopping scams amid a spike in fraud attempts. As Ian reports, one in five regular online shoppers said they had lost money to fraudsters over the past 12 months, according to the Banking Payments Federation of Ireland.

Why is jargon at the office getting worse? Pilita Clark assesses why so many people are being deliberately obtuse in their language.

Profits at aircraft leasing group SMBC Aviation Capital rose 16 per cent to more than €260 million in the six months to the end of September, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Limerick-based software firm HR Locker is to be sold in a seven figure deal. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Why is there a check in area in the basement at Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport with a double height ceiling? In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at what check in Area 14 in the airport tells us about Ireland’s relationship with infrastructure.

