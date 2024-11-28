Former Goodbody analyst co-founds real-estate consultancy Lauder Teacher

Investment banker Colm Lauder, formerly of Goodbody, and Andrew Teacher, founder of Blackstock Consulting, have announced the launch of a new strategic consultancy, Lauder Teacher.

The firm has also brought in Goodbody’s former head of financial research John Cronin as a senior consultant. Other initial senior hires span banking, communications, marketing, research and public affairs.

“We see a gap between where traditional investment banks operate as trusted advisers and conventional communications companies,” said Mr Lauder. “We plan to use our technical understanding of real estate and capital markets to help translate what our clients do more clearly.”

Mr Lauder, who holds a University of Cambridge masters in real-estate finance, left Goodbody in late 2023 after more than seven years with the firm.

He previously worked with MSCI, the US service provider for global investors, where he headed the market consultancy team at the Investment Property Databank (IPD). IPD was acquired by MSCI in 2012. Mr Lauder began his career at DTZ, now Cushman & Wakefield.

Mr Teacher founded Blackstock Consulting, a property communications consultancy, which he sold to Montfort in 2022, a decade after establishing it. The firm’s client base included private equity firms such as Apache, TDR, and Orion, alongside major institutions like Blackstone, Macquarie, L&G, and M&G. Mr Teacher also previously worked with IPD.

Lauder Teacher, where services will include strategic communications, advocacy, and investor relations, will be headquartered in London, with additional offices in Dublin and Monaco.