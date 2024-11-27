The issue of the Dublin Airport passenger cap appears likely to go to the EU courts. Photograph: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Dublin Airport passenger cap saga rumbles on. Airlines’ challenges to the restriction seem only to be resolvable by referring European law questions to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), a High Court judge has said. Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell agreed with Aer Lingus and Ryanair that the most efficient use of court time involves the parties and the court dealing with the form of a potential reference ahead of the general hearing of the cases next week. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

First Citizen Finance, the nonbank lender led by former PTSB banker Chris Hanlon, slumped to a €11.7 million loss last year, partly as it struggled to pass on rising funding costs to customers. The company, which specialises in car finance, agri finance and commercial retail lending, also booked a loss on financial derivative instruments, it said in its latest annual financial statement filed this week with the Companies Registration Office (CRO). Joe Brennan reports.

In his column, John McManus looks at the row over funding for the NDRC and asks why the future of start-up incubator has essentially come down to a turf war between the Department of Enterprice, Climate & Communications, and the Department of Enterprise.

They’re almost ubiquitous now, but are solar panels really worth it? Joanne Hunt breaks down the impact of installing them on your pocket for both the short and the long term.

READ MORE

The High Court has ordered that some €11.3 million must be paid by Patrick Cox jnr and a company in a dispute alleging concealment and competition by Mr Cox when he worked for developer Michael O’Flynn’s group.

Joe also reports that the Irish-based European headquarters of Facebook and Instagram’s owner paid a €900 million dividend last year to its immediate parent last year as sales and net profit rose. Meta Platforms Ireland’s turnover, almost all of which was generated by advertising across its social media and messenger platforms, rose 20 per cent in 2023 to €69.7 billion, according to accounts filed this week with the Companies Registration Office.

Only one-in-ten Irish consumers plan to spend more this Christmas than a year ago, according to the latest Credit Union consumer sentiment survey. Despite the easing of inflationary pressures, consumers remain in a “watch, wait and worry” mode ahead of the Irish election and amid an increasingly uncertain geopolitical outlook, the report said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The company that operates the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin has reported an increase in earnings for last year on the back of several high-profile productions including Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King which saw over half a million people attend shows at the theatre. Eoin has the story.

Malin Corporation, the Dublin-based life sciences investment firm, saw its share soar 37 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after the company behind its most valuable investment agreed to be taken over by Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche. Joe has the details.

Revenues at the Smyths Toys retail empire across Ireland, the UK and Europe increased by 14.7 per cent to a record €2.49 billion last year. Gordon Deegan has run over the numbers.

In Commercial Property, Fiona Reddan reports that German investor DWS has paid €97.5 million for the 207-unit Hayfield apartment project in Killiney, in an off-market transaction. It is one of the largest private rented sector deals of the year.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.