Considering we are in an election campaign, the words of Inchydoney Island Lodge owner Des O’Dowd are damning. State policies are pushing prices up, and the Government has “complete lack of understanding of how business works.” It’s a tough read for those in Government buildings this morning, and there’s plenty more of it. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Ireland can “absolutely” cope with the growing energy needs of data centres and, if the next government embraces the sector, can “mirror” the success of the aviation industry here, according to the largest owner of renewable assets in the State. Colin Gleeson spoke to Schroders Greencoat partner Paul O’Donnell.

Enniscorthy-based Taoglas, which makes and designs antennas and cellular components, reported a $23 million (€21.81 million) loss for 2023 in the first set of results since a US private equity firm acquired the Irish company early last year. Ian Curran has the story.

A property investment finance company is seeking judgment for €1.19m against businessman Paddy McKillen jnr over a guarantee he gave on the loans to buy a property in England for development as a 155-bed hotel and 1,500 capacity venue. Mr McKillen jnr is a co-founder of Ireland’s largest hospitality group, Press Up, and son of well-known developer Paddy McKillen snr.

In her column, Laura Slattery looks at the much heralded BlueSky social media app, and asks if it really is in position to replace Twitter as the preferred tool for many people.

Cantillon looks at why Ireland property websites are seeing an influx of visitors from the US since the the presidential election, while also asking what it means for a company as big and rich as Coca-Cola to use AI for its showpiece adverts for the Christmas season.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a question on what inheritance rights a child may have, while also dealing with a query on the tax implications of a home bought for a child many years ago. Joanne Hunt meanwhile breaks down what you need to consider if you are planning that long hoped for career break.

Medtech group Abbott has opened a new diabetes technology manufacturing plant in Kilkenny as part of a €440 million investment the company is making in two of its Irish facilities. As Dominic Coyle reports, more than 800 people will be employed at the plant which will be the biggest production centre worldwide for the group’s Freestyle Libre sensors.

The operator of Electric Picnic returned to profit last year. New accounts filed by EP Republic Ltd show that the company recorded profits after tax of €1.56 million for the 16 months to the end of April 2023 and followed Covid-19 related losses of €336,446 in 2021. Gordon Deegan has the details.

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the European Central Bank (ECB) would need to see “overwhelming” data to make a big interest-rate cut in December, even as he insisted he is “chilled” in the view that inflation will reach the organisation’s 2 per cent target next year. Joe Brennan reports.

