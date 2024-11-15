Sarah Jessica Parker endorsement helps sales of Magee clothing

“The group saw strong sales in its Magee 1866 retail stores in Donegal Town, Dublin (Magee of South Anne Street and Arnotts) and magee1866.com,” Magee chief executive Rosy Temple said on Friday.

An endorsement by Hollywood star and frequent Co Donegal visitor, Sarah Jessica Parker helped the family owned luxury Magee clothing brand to “strong sales demand in its retail sector” in 2023.

Accounts for Donegal Bay Group Ltd show, however, that despite the strong retail performance, increased costs contributed to pretax profits at the Magee group to decrease by 65 per cent from €1.7 million to €603,432 last year due to other factors.

In July 2023, the brand enjoyed global publicity from the Sex and The City star posting an image of her just-purchased Magee pink tweed coat to her 9.5 million followers on social media.

Magee said that the €575 coat began selling out after Sarah Jessica Parker star posted an image of it online.

Consolidated accounts for the Co Donegal firm behind the brand, Donegal Bay Group Ltd show that profits decreased as revenues declined marginally from €14.2 million to €13.95 million last year.

In a note with the accounts the directors said that the group “experienced strong sales demand in its retail sector”.

However, the note said that there was a levelling out of sales in the wholesale and weaving business following the post Covid-19 surge in 2022.

“The group saw strong sales in its Magee 1866 retail stores in Donegal Town, Dublin (Magee of South Anne Street and Arnotts) and magee1866.com,” Magee chief executive Rosy Temple said on Friday.

Part of the fifth family generation to run the brand, Ms Temple said: “Rising business costs had an impact on profit. National and international demand continues to grow for Magee 1866 lifestyle collections across men, women, home interiors and accessories which feature unique natural fibre fabrics, designed and woven in the weaving mill in Donegal.”

The accounts said that the group was “committed in its continuance of driving an environmentally sustainable approach to manufacturing and all business activities”.

The group’s cost of sales increased from €6.85 million to €6.96 million as overheads rose from €5.6 million to €6.2 million.

Numbers employed, including executive directors, last year increased from 91 to 100 and staff costs rose from €3.3 million to €3.63 million.

Profits were hit last year as Covid-19 supports of €79,046 in 2022 did not reoccur in 2023.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €243,148 which were up sharply on the non-cash depreciation costs of €147,562 in 2022.

At the end of December last, shareholder funds had increased to €7.39 million that included accumulated profits of €5.95 million.

Cash funds decreased from €2.4 million to €1.69 million.