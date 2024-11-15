Michael O’Flynn seeks green light to build 550 homes in Cork

Property developer Michael O’Flynn is seeking permission to build 550 homes in Co Cork.

His company, the O’Flynn Group, officially lodged plans for the “significant residential development” in Dunkettle, Glanmire, with planning authorities on Friday.

The application includes plans for 550 residential homes, a childcare building, as well as a neighbourhood centre, which the company said are all “designed to meet the diverse housing needs of the community”.

The company insisted the site, which it has owned since 2003, will provide “much-needed housing on the Dunkettle lands, which have long been identified as a crucial area for growth”.

READ MORE

“A key highlight of the proposal is the inclusion of extensive community open space, designed to promote social interaction and wellbeing among residents,” the group said.

“Additionally, the proposed development will extend the active travel infrastructure in the Glanmire and Tivoli areas, enhancing connections to vital resources such as the greenway/cycleway.”

Mr O’Flynn said the application marked a “significant step forward in the long-standing efforts to develop the Dunkettle site”.

“Its strategic location ensures easy access to major transport links, enhancing connectivity to Cork city and surrounding regions,” he said.

“We have a proven track record in delivering quality housing projects, and we are excited to bring this vision to life in Dunkettle. Our design team has worked very closely with Cork City Council and other stakeholders to ensure that our plans align with community needs.”