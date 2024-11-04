High Court dispute over commercialisation of water invention is settled

The Four Courts: A High Court dispute over the commercialisation of a ground breaking energy efficient method for oxygenating water has been settled.

Professor Niall English of University College Dublin’s (UCD) School of Chemical Bioprocess Engineering, and a company he set up to commercialise the “nanobubble” technology, AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd, sued UCD itself, co-inventor, Dr Mohammed Reza Ghanni, businessman Dr John Favier and Nanobox Ltd, which was also set up to commercialise the invention.

Prof English claimed the defendants conspired to damage his efforts to commercialise the invention.

Nanobubble technology is used to oxygenate water, a costly process which many commercial bioprocesses require.

In fish farming, for example, the cost of oxygenation can be the second highest expense after feed while in wastewater treatment processes, oxygenation can represent 60-70 per cent of operating costs. The new technology reduces the amount of energy required.

In proceedings admitted to the High Court’s big business commercial division in February 2023, Prof English sought, among other things, injunctions restraining UCD from granting a commercialisation licence to the rival Nanobox company or to revoke or suspend any licence already granted.

He also sought an injunction restraining the defendants from using commercially sensitive information they gained. He also sought damages for tortious interference with economic relations.

The claims were denied.

The case had been set down for hearing in the Commercial Court next March but on Monday, Mr Justice Denis McDonald was told it had been settled on confidential terms.

The terms of the settlement were handed in and made an order of the court.

The judge congratulated the parties and said he was thrilled there had been an agreement reached well in advance of the hearing date.